Rookie was overwhelmed when Commanders drafted him

He was drafted No. 222 overall. Does Commanders rookie Javontae Jean-Baptiste have a chance to make the team?

Jean-Baptiste sat down with Bryan Colbert Jr. for an episode of “Command Center,” which is now implementing the use of “Raise Hail” as well during the program’s opening.

The rookie defensive end, drafted from Notre Dame, didn’t hesitate to comment on how things have moved quicker in the early workouts for the Commanders. He mentioned being told the workouts would be fast-paced but quickly added that he didn’t understand that until going through it himself last week.

He said on the third day of the draft when the phone rang, he did not know which team was calling.When told by Adam Peters on the phone that the Commanders were drafting him, Jean-Baptiste said the emotion overwhelmed him. “It just sunk in; I was on the phone ugly crying. I can’t believe they got me sounding like this,” recalls Jean-Baptiste.

Seeing he was not selected until selection 222, Jean-Baptiste said perhaps he cried because “It was anxiousness, family, all the hard work. It was just a wave of emotion hitting me at once. It was a big relief lifted off.”

The 6-foot-5, 239-pound defensive end said he thinks playing at programs like Ohio State and Notre Dame helped him learn and adapt quickly.

On the final draft day, the NFL draft covers rounds four through seven. Jean-Baptiste found himself thinking, “No, not me” (going undrafted), but sure enough, it was humbling, as he had to wait until the 222nd selection by Washington.

The rookie does possess some humility, readily admitting he needs to learn whatever he can during these off-season workouts. “You can learn something from everybody. You could pick up little traits from anyone. They don’t have to be in my position. Once you are around so much knowledge like that you got to become like a sponge and soak it all up.”

