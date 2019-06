Episode 3 of Rookie Orientation profiles an old-school, brute, Big Ten tight end, T.J. Hockenson, the 8th overall pick by the Detroit Lions.

Matt Harmon takes a deep dive into Hockenson's style of play - a positive force as a mover in the run game and a weapon in the passing game. The Lions went and got them the proverbial man who can do both.

