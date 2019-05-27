Rookie Orientation: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown - The Determined Dark Horse

Episode 2 of Rookie Orientation profiles an explosive playmaker who happens to be one of the smallest players in the league, in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, the 25th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Harmon takes a close look at the compelling story of the former Oklahoma receiver, who has defied the odds his entire life and is out to prove that just like his cousin Antonio Brown, he’s capable of being a transcendent star in the NFL.

