Rookie Orientation: Josh Allen - The Perfect Pairing
Episode 5 of Rookie Orientation profiles top prospect Josh Allen - who fell to No. 7 in the draft, but could ultimately be the perfect pairing for his new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Matt Harmon dives into the Kentucky DE's story, exploring how Allen was met with a life-changing responsibility at a young age and used it as motivation to become a better person, father and teammate.
If this is, indeed, a perfect pairing, will all of the choices that came before draft night and their consequences, be worth it?