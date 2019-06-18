Rookie Orientation: Josh Allen - The Perfect Pairing

Episode 5 of Rookie Orientation profiles top prospect Josh Allen - who fell to No. 7 in the draft, but could ultimately be the perfect pairing for his new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Harmon dives into the Kentucky DE's story, exploring how Allen was met with a life-changing responsibility at a young age and used it as motivation to become a better person, father and teammate.

If this is, indeed, a perfect pairing, will all of the choices that came before draft night and their consequences, be worth it?

