Rookie Orientation: Ed Oliver - The Dynamic Disruptor

Subscribe to Rookie Orientation

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Buffalo Bills 9th overall pick Ed Oliver could be a once-in-a-generation player at defensive tackle, yet most draft prognosticators pegged him at the 3rd best defensive lineman in the draft, behind the obvious talents of Quinnen Williams and Nick Bosa.

This week on Rookie Orientation, Matt Harmon investigates the undeniable talents and subtle flaws of Ed Oliver and how his time at the University of Houston hampered his potential. Is his diminutive size for the position a red flag, or will NFL coaching bring out the previously-unseen best in this top ten pick?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts