Rookie Orientation: Dwayne Haskins - The Structure Savant

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was almost Maryland quarterback Dwayne Haskins. One of the knocks against Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Hasksins is that he started for the Buckeyes for only a season and as a result, NFL evaluators were split on his abilities. Maryland quarterback Dwayne Haskins, on the other hand, could've been a three-year starter.

While we know that Haskins the Buckeye fell to the 15th pick overall to the Washington Redskins, could Haskins the Terrapin, a classic pocket-passer straight out of another era, have gone first overall? Or is his old-school play style that yielded comparisons to Derek Carr, Drew Bledsoe and, in this episode, Nick Foles a concern going forward in a league no longer suited to his strengths?

Matt Harmon outlines the ascendant rise and draft-night fall of Dwayne Haskins on Rookie Orientation, presented by Yahoo Sports. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

