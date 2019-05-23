Rookie N'Keal Harry following Julian Edelman's lead early in Patriots career originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FOXBORO -- It didn't take long for New England Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry to stand out Thursday at OTAs.

The Arizona State product, who the Patriots selected No. 32 overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, made five receptions during 11-on-11 drills at Gillette Stadium. He also hauled in multiple touchdown catches.

Harry is learning from all kinds of people as he gets acclimated to a new city, a new team and a new offense. One of the teammates he's leaning on is Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who also participated in Thursday's OTAs.

"Just following his lead," Harry said of Edelman. "Just seeing the types of things he does, seeing the way he prepares before practice, after practice. Those are going to be the biggest things. He's helped me a lot so far."

Edelman is an excellent route runner, and some of that has begun to rub off on Harry.

"Most definitely," Harry said. "I've seen myself improve on route-running already within the first three days, so I'm just going to keep listening to him and keep that same approach and that same mindset coming into practice every day."

Harry and Edelman were among the Patriots wideouts who practiced fielding punts, and while that part of the game is not new for the rookie, the unpredictable New England weather conditions make the job a little more difficult than it was at Arizona State.

"It's definitely different than a place like Arizona just because it's windy," Harry said. "But that's just something that's going to take repetition and take practice. I'm going to have to work on it every day."

Harry's size (6-foot-2, 225 pounds), strength and ability to make tough catches in traffic could see him line up in a few different spots in the Patriots offense this season, and he's ready for all the roles the coaching staff could ask him to fill in 2019.

"I just want to do whatever I can to be successful and to help the team win," Harry said. "Whatever coach asks of me, I'll do it, whether that's on the inside, whether that's in the slot. If they want to put me in the backfield, it doesn't matter. I'll do whatever I need to do."

