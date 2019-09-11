Rookie Nick Bosa sits out 49ers practice due to right ankle soreness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa sat out practice Wednesday after still experiencing soreness in his right ankle three days after his return from the injury that kept him out for a month.

"Any time you have something like that, usually high ankle sprains linger for a long time," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "When you get in a game, you usually do stuff again. Hopefully you can recover for Sunday."

The 49ers return to action on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The club is practicing this week at Youngstown State University.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bosa played 38 snaps and recorded three tackles and a sack in the 49ers' 31-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He missed the entire preseason due to a right ankle sprain he sustained in practice on Aug. 7.

Safety Jimmie Ward returned to limited practice on Wednesday after missing the 49ers' Week 1 game after undergoing surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand. Tarvarius Moore started at free safety in the opener.

"It's more of pain tolerance, and I know Jimmie can deal with as much pain as anyone," Shanahan said. "So if it's too much, that means it's way too much. So we'll see how that goes throughout the week. He's not testing it right now. He can run and do everything, and it's protected. It's harder to catch footballs with one hand instead of two.

"Jimmie would still have a chance to play if the pain goes away."

Shanahan said it will be difficult for Ward to get his starting job back from Moore, who had a key fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone on a fourth-quarter play against the Buccaneers.

Story continues

"If Jimmie starts practicing better and shows he can play better (than Moore), you're always going to put the best players on the field," Shanahan said. "But I know it's going to be hard to do because Tarvarius is playing at a high level, and I think he's getting better.

"But I think Jimmie plays that way, too, when he's healthy. So it's a good problem to have. The more Jimmie gets healthy where it can be competition, we'll embrace that every week."

[RELATED: Rookie Greenlaw went through wild debut]

Running back Tevin Coleman sustained a high ankle sprain in Week 1 and will not play against Cincinnati. The 49ers will likely promote Jeff Wilson from the practice squad on Saturday.

49ers injury report

DID NOT PRACTICE

DE Nick Bosa (ankle)

RB Tevin Coleman (ankle)

LT Joe Staley (vet day)

WR Jalen Hurd (back)

WR Trent Taylor (foot)











LIMITED

CB Jimmie Ward (hand)

LB Mark Nzeocha (illness)





Rookie Nick Bosa sits out 49ers practice due to right ankle soreness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area