Rookie named Washington’s most intriguing player in 2021

The Washington Football Team added some athletic — and versatile — players in the 2021 NFL draft. Some of those players could help immediately, including second-round pick offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi.

After the initial wave of free agency, Washington remade its offensive line over the last few months. In are Cosmi, Charles Leno and Ereck Flowers, while Morgan Moses and Geron Christian are out.

Leno is expected to start for Washington at left tackle, while last year’s starting left tackle, Cornelius Lucas, was the first-team right tackle during minicamp.

Where does that leave Cosmi?

Bleacher Report recently looked at the most intriguing prospect on all 32 teams, and Cosmi was the choice for Washington. B/R’s criteria was the player had to be in his third year in the NFL or less and not be locked into a starting position.

The Washington Football Team selected offensive tackle Sam Cosmi in the second round of the 2021 draft and then made further changes at the position, releasing Morgan Moses and signing Charles Leno Jr. That was an indication that the team knows it will have to wait for Cosmi, who is physically awesome but lacked consistency at Texas. Cosmi did start for three seasons in the Big 12, but the 6’6″, 309-pounder alternated between dominant and vulnerable. He needs to become more stable and work on his technique, which is why it’s good Cornelius Lucas and Saahdiq Charles are on the team. It’s easy to get fired up about Cosmi’s athleticism, strength, size and physicality, but there’s a lot of progress to be made. He’s in a good spot, so we’ll just have to wait. First-round rookie linebacker Jamin Davis is likelier to make an immediate impact in D.C.

This is accurate. Washington has depth at tackle, so it isn’t forced to play Cosmi immediately. Offensive line coach John Matsko will make Cosmi earn it, which is the correct call.

Cosmi may not start immediately for the Football Team, but it’s clear he has a bright future.