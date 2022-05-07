Rookie minicamp observations: Notes on Jahan Dotson, Sam Howell and Cole Turner

Rookie camp recap: Notes on Dotson, Howell, Turner and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Rookie minicamp in the NFL is often disjointed and, for the most part, not that educational. However, Friday's Commanders' practice — which the media was allowed to attend — did offer up a chance to see Washington's 2022 draft class in action for the first time, and with that opportunity came some useful first impressions.

Here's what stood out from the session inside of the team's bubble at their Ashburn, Virginia facility:

Jahan Dotson can be described in many words, and almost all of them point to him being an early contributor in the regular season. The rookie receiver is smooth, polished and agile, but there's definitely explosiveness to his game, too. His sticky hands were also immediately apparent, especially during a route-running portion of practice where he speared a Sam Howell pass on a hitch just after turning around. Overall, Dotson already looks prepared to mix it up with the veterans at OTAs and training camp: Howell ðŸ‘‰ Dotson, again, who makes a nice catch here pic.twitter.com/MxkWcDGHfH — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) May 6, 2022

As for Howell, he was uneven, which can be expected for a rookie signal-caller in this type of setting; the majority of targets he was working with on Friday won't be on an NFL roster and he hasn't had any time to establish an ounce of chemistry with anyone. Having established that, he had his moments and his growth will be fun to track over the next handful of weeks. The highlight of the evening was probably a deep shot when Howell connected on a corner route toward the right sideline, a throw he dropped in with impressive accuracy. That's supposed to be a hallmark of his and he showed it Friday.

One minor gripe about Howell but one that deserves pointing out: He pats the ball before getting rid of it. It's a habit that a lot of QBs have, and at most, the pat delays the release by a split second. Still, it's an obvious tell that he's about to uncork one, and in the pros, defenders could get a better jump on him because of it. It's in his best interests to eliminate that as soon as possible.