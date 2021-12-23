Rookie Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs among 5 Dallas Cowboys to earn Pro Bowl honors

Rookie Micah Parsons was one of five Dallas Cowboys named to the Pro Bowl team on Wednesday.

Parsons is joined by cornerback Trevon Diggs, veteran left tackle Tyron Smith, veteran right guard Zack Martin, and punter Bryan Anger. All but Smith were named Pro Bowl starters.

The NFL Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

It’s Smith’s eighth Pro Bowl selection, tying him with Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith for the sixth-most in Cowboys history. Tyron Smith only trails Larry Allen’s 10 selections for most by a Cowboys offensive lineman. Martin earned his seventh selection, which is the second-most by a Cowboys guard behind Allen (nine).

Parsons is the 12th Cowboys rookie to earn Pro Bowl honors and first since linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in 2018.

“It’s one of those things where it’s not an expectation; it’s something that you earn,” Parsons said, a few hours before the Pro Bowl teams were announced. “I’m excited about it.”

Diggs, who leads the NFL with 10 interceptions, is the first Cowboys cornerback to earn the honor since Byron Jones in 2018. Diggs is second in the NFL with 19 pass breakups. It’s the second-year defenders first Pro Bowl. His 10 interceptions are one shy of Everson Walls’ 1981 franchise single-season record.

Parsons leads all rookies with a Cowboys’ rookie record and team-high 12 sacks. He also leads the team with 10 tackles for loss and 32 pressures, according to the Cowboys’ official statistics.

Story continues

“Eleven is a special guy. Being able to have that type of speed, the instincts, it’s off the charts,” Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. “So we know he’s a Pro Bowl player.”

Safety Malik Hooker called Parsons a rare breed.

“Even if he didn’t prepare himself, he could step out there and you’d say, ‘Micah, go get the quarterback’ and he’s capable of doing that,” Hooker said. “He’s a professional and obviously it’s paying off.”

Parsons, Diggs and Anger will be making their first Pro Bowl appearance. Anger is the fourth Cowboys punter and first since Mat McBriar in 2010 to earn the honor. He leads the league with a net average of 43.9 yards, which would rank as a franchise single-season record.