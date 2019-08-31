Rookie Matt Gay wins Bucs’ kicking battle with Cairo Santos

The Buccaneers kept rookie kicker Matt Gay, releasing Cairo Santos.

Youth was served in Tampa today.

The team announced its roster moves to reach the 53-player limit, and of the initial roster, only three players are 30 years old or older.

The Bucs waived running back Bruce Anderson III, safety John Battle, defensive lineman Terry Beckner, offensive tackle Cole Boozer, safety Kentrell Brice, receiver Emanuel Hall, safety Isaiah Johnson, tight end Jordan Leggett, outside linebacker Noah Spence, center Nate Trewyn and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins.

They released Santos and running back Andre Ellington.

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter was waived/injured, and quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was waived with a non-football injury.

The Bucs placed cornerback Ryan Smith on the suspended list, and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul on the non-football injury list. Pierre-Paul is eligible to return to the active roster following Week Six.