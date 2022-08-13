Rookie Matt Araiza booms 82-yard punt for Bills

Matt Araiza gained national attention at San Diego State for his incredible punting prowess.

“The Punt God” lasted until the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft before the Buffalo Bills selected him.

He is going to become a folk hero with the Bills Mafia if his first boot in the preseason is any indication.

Araiza took the snap against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday and unloaded an 82-yard punt. It bounced deep in Colts territory and into the end zone for a touchback.

That would be a net of 62 yards. Imagine how much of a weapon Araiza will be if can somehow combine this kind of distance with direction to pin foes deep.

Matt Araiza's 1st attempt: Yards: 82

Return: 20 (touchback)

Net Yards: 62

Hang Time (unofficial): 4.23#MattVsMattPuntapalooza — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 13, 2022

Araiza averaged 51 yards per punt at San Diego State over two seasons.

If you are wondering how he lasted so long before being chosen by Buffalo, there were concerns about outkicking the coverage.

Araiza allowed 10.5 yards per return. He also had 14 touchbacks.

