Rookie manager Wayne Rooney mired in relegation battle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN MAGUIRE
·3 min read
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 20, 2021 file photo, Derby County manager Wayne Rooney, centre back, watches his players warm up on the pitch ahead of their Championship soccer match against Preston at Deepdale Stadium, Preston, England. Rooney the player found ways to score. Wayne Rooney the manager has hit a wall. The Manchester United great finds himself in a relegation battle in England’s second division as Derby's losses pile up. The club that Rooney took over first on an interim basis as player-coach and then permanently in January upon his retirement has just one win from its past 13 games. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wayne Rooney the player found ways to score. Wayne Rooney the manager has hit a wall.

The former Manchester United striker finds himself in a relegation battle in England's second division as Derby's losses pile up.

The club that Rooney took over first on an interim basis as player-coach and then permanently in January upon his retirement has only one win from its last 13 games.

The Rams have lost five in a row and are dangerously close to being dropped to League One, the third division in the English game. It might not match Derby's historically poor 2007-08 season in the Premier League but it could dent the reputation of Man United and England's all-time top scorer.

“Do we want to be remembered for the staff or the players to get Derby County relegated? No, of course we don't, so we're doing everything we can in our power to make sure that we stay in this division," Rooney said Thursday. "I'm confident we will."

With two games to play, Derby sits just above the relegation zone, four points better than both Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, the former with a game in hand. Derby plays at Swansea on Saturday.

While the losses have mounted, Rooney has tried to remain positive. One week he told fans not to worry, “we'll be fine,” followed by a loss. He called another game a “must win,” followed by a loss.

This week, he got out of town — packing up and bringing the players to Swansea days early on Tuesday.

“It was an opportunity to take the players away to focus on our game plan, to make sure the lads are spending time with each other around the hotel,” Rooney said. “As we all know through COVID, players can't go out and be together the way they used to be able to do.”

Rams forward Martyn Waghorn told club media this week that fans in Derby have been stopping him on the streets: “People are asking you — what’s going on, what’s happening, we need a win.”

Derby hosts Sheffield Wednesday the following Saturday in what could be a decisive final match of the season.

Relegation was rarely in Rooney's lexicon during his illustrious playing career, which included Everton's 17th-place finish in the Premier League in 2003-04.

Derby has also been under a cloud of ownership questions all season. A deal announced in November to sell the club was called off in March. Then, in early April, the club announced a new buyer in an agreement that is still awaiting league approval.

Rooney said it's had no impact on the field.

“I haven't spoken to the players once about any possible takeover, and the players haven't spoken to me once over it,” he said.

The 35-year-old Rooney has repeatedly ruled out a return to the field for a squad that has scored a league-low 32 goals this season.

Rooney took over the coaching duties in November, when Phillip Cocu was fired with Derby in last place. He was still playing and was given the awkward title of “senior figure” on the interim coaching staff. He then retired from playing in January and was named manager. Cocu had been hired after Frank Lampard left to become Chelsea manager in 2019.

Saturday's opponent — Swansea — has already qualified for the Championship playoffs and manager Steve Cooper said he may sit forward Andre Ayew, who has some injury concerns.

Derby wasn't expected to be battling relegation, Cooper said, but nothing surprises him in England's second division.

“It’s the world's best league," Cooper said, "for unpredictability.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Shanahan clarifies Trey Lance timeline, Mac Jones rumors

    For the 49ers, it was always Trey Lance.

  • Man Utd highlight online abuse ahead of social media boycott

    Manchester United announced on Friday that online abuse aimed at their players had increased by 350 percent since 2019 ahead of the start of a widespread sports social media boycott to highlight the issue.

  • Giggs pleads not guilty to double assault, coercive behavior charges

    Ryan Giggs denies assaulting two women, including a former girlfriend, who is he accused of coercively controlling with violence, and her sister.

  • Sanaa ‘will always be part of the Cavalier family.’ RNE HS grieves teen’s killing

    “Please know that counselors are available to help students and employees cope with their feelings about this tragedy,” Richland 2 Superintendent Baron Davis said of the teen who was found dead Thursday.

  • Georgia Sheriff Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charges for Allegedly Using Restraint Chair as Punishment

    Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is alleged to have ordered employees to strap detainees into a restraint chair and keep them there for hours.

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks With 91% to 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For more than a year, patient investors have been handsomely rewarded. Given the aforementioned big gains in the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite, this represents a huge underperformance. Many of the worst-performing equities over the past year are biotech stocks.

  • The VW Golf GTI Clubsport 45 is a 300hp tribute to the hot hatch nameplate

    In 1976, Volkswagen virtually gave birth to the hot hatchback segment with the first GTI. And today, 45 years and eight generations later, VW has taken the wraps off the Golf GTI Clubsport 45. The GTI Clubsport 45 is an even more spiced-up version of the GTI Clubsport, itself already faster that the "regular" GTI. The Clubsport 45 is made more unique with a new exhaust, trick suspension, and accessories. The GTI Clubsport 45 took the Clubsport's two-liter turbo four engine packing 300hp and 400Nm of torque, but not the speed limiter feature, so now the 45 has a top speed of 268kph. Its zero-to-100kph time is 5.6 seconds. The new exhaust is an Akrapovič titanium sports exhaust, which VW said augments the car’s engine note while saving on weight and improving exhaust flow. All of these is paired to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic, and a front-wheel drive (FWD) system. The Clubsport 45 retains the "built-in agility" of the Clubsport, thanks to its Vehicle Dynamics Manager which works with electronically controlled running gear. That gear includes an electromechanical front-axle locking differential and XDS electronic differential lock. The differentials aim to reduce the understeer often associated with FWD cars. This is complemented by a larger braking system, and can be further enhanced with the addition of the optional Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive damper system. Meanwhile, more GTI Clubsport 45 specialties are a set of dynamic 19-inch Scottsdale alloy wheels, which feature a high-gloss black finish and a Tredpinstripe around the rim. The car’s special status is further marked out by 45 insignia on the side sill panels, and a metallic black finish to the door mirror covers, and upper part of the spoiler. The car's uniquely styled bumpers and performance rear spoiler are not just for aesthetic purposes, as Volkswagen said they all "improve aerodynamics and downforce of the car to sharpen the model’s already dynamic drive." Inside, GTI lettering appears on the backrests of the front sports seats. A "45" emblem is featured in the center spoke of the steering wheel – a constant reminder to the driver that he or she is "driving a part of hot hatchback history." Fancy fabric called "artvelours" in the door panels, and a leatherette arm support add further sporting luxury to the GTI Clubsport 45 interior. “The Clubsport 45 is a piece of Volkswagen heritage in motion, the latest chapter in the ongoing Golf GTI story, 45 years and counting," Golf Product Manager of Volkswagen United Kingdom Lisa Hartley said. "It is no exaggeration to call the GTI an automotive icon,” she added. The Clubsport 45 will go on sale in the UK with a price of just below £40,000 (about P2.6 million). Special-edition Golf GTI anniversary models started with the Golf GTI 20th Anniversary Edition in 1996, which was based on the third-generation Golf. Special Golf GTI cars continued with succeeding generations, VW added, with the previous seventh-gen car introducing the GTI Clubsport and Clubsport S. These cars celebrated the GTI's 40th anniversary. That seventh-gen GTI came to the country in 2015, before Volkswagen Philippines shifted to an all-VW China lineup. It had a two-liter turbocharged mill that made 220hp and 350Nm of torque, which were managed by a seven-speed dual clutch auto. When new, the car had a price tag of P2,290,000, and it barely lost its value in the used car market. That goes to show the automotive icon status of the GTI. Photos from Volkswagen Also read: Updated Volkswagen Polo now offers semi-auto driving tech Volkswagen zaps sportiness into ID.4 GTX

  • 2021 PFL 2 live and official results

    2021 PFL 2 takes place Thursday, and you can join us for official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

  • Durant scores 42, Nets torch depleted Pacers 130-113

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash realizes that sometimes there's no need to overthink situations, especially when working with great players such as Kevin Durant. Nash let Durant do his thing on Thursday night, and the superstar responded with a season-high 42 points as the Nets glided to a 130-113 victory over the depleted Indiana Pacers. Durant scored 22 points in the third quarter as the Nets stretched their lead to 21 points.

  • Who are the top 5 most important Lakers? Owner Jeanie Buss draws heat for her answer

    Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.

  • Nets' Kevin Durant returns from thigh injury, drops 33 points on Suns

    The Nets are still not at full-strength with James Harden still out.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

    A 28-0 run. How?

  • What is the ideal College Football Playoff expansion?

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde take a crack at which of the 63 possible College Football Playoff expansion scenarios would be the best for the sport as a whole. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports College Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Rockets reportedly shut John Wall down for the season after hamstring injury

    The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the oft-injured Wall back this season.

  • Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

    Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.

  • Julius Erving talks about his iconic hair, one-handed dunks and all-time NBA teams

    Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, joins Chris Haynes on a very special edition of Posted Up.

  • 'Ultra-rare' LeBron rookie card sells for record-breaking $5.2 million

    It also equalled the record for any sports trading card, matching the amount paid in January for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle. "At the heart of every collector in 2003 was the hope of pulling the ultra-rare LeBron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel numbered to 23 copies," PWCC Marketplace said in a statement posted to social media.

  • Barcelona test can be a platform to success in claycourt season: Nadal

    The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. But the Spaniard, who will be looking for a 14th French Open crown when the claycourt Grand Slam begins on May 30, showed he was returning to his battling best on Sunday, saving a match point before going on to winning his first title of 2021.

  • Detroit Lions considered three players with No. 7 pick in NFL draft

    The Detroit Lions considered three players with No. 7 pick in NFL draft but chose Oregon's Penei Sewell. They also turned away a few trade inquiries.