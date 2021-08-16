How the rookie Longhorns performed in their NFL debut’s

Over the last few days, the NFL’s first week of preseason football took place. There were familiar Longhorn faces in new places hoping to prove their worth at the next level.

Whether they were one of the five players that heard their name called during the 2021 NFL draft, or if they are getting their opportunity to play in the league as an undrafted free agent, a handful of now former Texas stars were able to partake in their first NFL game action.

It seemed as if almost every Longhorn made a significant impact on the game in one way or another, whether it was Caden Sterns’ touchdown-saving hit, Joseph Ossai taking down Tom Brady, or former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger leading the Indianapolis Colts to a comeback win against the Carolina Panthers.

Let’s take a look at how each of the former Longhorns and now NFL rookies fared in their debuts.

Samuel Cosmi, Washington Football Team

Cosmi, Texas' highest draft pick, got his first taste of the NFL against the New England Patriots, and he really impressed. He allowed zero pressures during his time on the field, and was arguably the most consistent rookie offensive lineman in all of week one of the preseason. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1426525295708934146?s=20 If he keeps playing like this, he could very well find himself a role in the starting unit.

Ta' Quon Graham, Atlanta Falcons

Graham and the Atlanta Falcons took on the Tennessee Titans, and did not get the result that they had hoped. They lost the game 23-3, which granted it is preseason, but there was not much to takeaway from the game. Graham recorded one tackle, and is looking to have more of an impact in the future.

Caden Sterns, Denver Broncos

Sterns had a phenomenal first game for the Broncos. He led the team in tackles with six, and also had a huge touchdown-saving pass break up on likely the hardest hit of his career. https://twitter.com/KSATRJ/status/1426669358303039488?s=20 Sterns and fellow Longhorn alum P.J. Locke were wreaking havoc and making plays all over the field for the Broncos. It was great to see a healthy Sterns showcase his potential.

Joseph Ossai, Cincinnati Bengals

Ossai's elite pass rushing skills took no time to be on display, as the former Longhorn sack leader was a constant presence in the Tampa Bay backfield. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Ossai led all rookies with 22 pass-rush snaps, and five total pressures. One of those pressures resulted in him bringing down the goat himself, Tom Brady, for a sack. https://twitter.com/TexasFootball/status/1426938306143608834?s=20 Ossai finished the game with three tackles (one of them for a loss), one sack, and two quarterback hits. He is already looking like a star in the making.

Tarik Black, Indianapolis Colts

Black, who went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft, didn't spend much time in a Longhorn uniform after transferring from Michigan. To be exact, he played in six games, and would eventually be faced with injury issues that led to him not being apart of the team for the Alamo Bowl. He always had potential, it was just never tapped into, because he was always hurt. He was a star in the Indianapolis Colts' opening preseason game, leading the team in receiving yards with 67, and was second on the team in catches with three. He and former quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a connection and it showed. https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1426995085925888003?s=20 Black and Ehlinger linked up for a 47 yard completion. He will need to continue to fight for a spot on the roster. At this point, he's at least made a case for the practice squad.

Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis Colts

Ehlinger has made some noise during the offseason, as he and Jacob Eason are competing for the backup role to Carson Wentz. The former Texas star had an impressive game, but not without giving Colts fans the ultimate Ehlinger experience. After throwing an early interception, Ehlinger would eventually lead the Colts to a game-winning drive. He doesn't have the best arm, but he was making some very good throws down the field like the one he had with Tarik Black, and the one below that saw him connect with Tyler Vaughns. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1427000217870774279?s=20 Ehlinger finished the game completing 10-of-15 passes, averaging 10.3 yards per pass for 155 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 30 yards, and recorded the game tying two-point conversion. He would eventually led the team down the field for the game-winning field goal. Ehlinger is expected to start in next week's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

