Rookie linebacker D’Marco Jackson placed on Saints injured reserve

This is tough. New Orleans Saints linebacker D’Marco Jackson’s season ended on Tuesday when he was placed on injured reserve, having missed the previous five practice sessions at training camp with an undisclosed injury. The 24-year old’s rookie season is over before it could really get started. News of Jackson’s loss was reported on Tuesday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire.

It’s unfortunate, but injuries are part of the game, and we’ll be pulling for Jackson to bounce back next summer. He’ll essentially take a redshirt season and learn everything he can in meetings while getting his body right and return to compete in 2023.

Initially drafted in the fifth round this year out of Appalachian State, Jackson was in the mix to back up Demario Davis at the middle linebacker spot, along with veterans like Andrew Dowell, Eric Wilson, and Zack Baun. Several undrafted rookies, Nephi Sewell (Utah) and Isaiah Pryor (Notre Dame) are also fighting for roster spots behind Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss.

The Saints also re-signed linebacker Chase Hansen, who has spent time on their practice squad in the past, as a corresponding move to Kiko Alonso’s retirement prior to Jackson’s injury but they could look to add another free agent to the group for more depth. Here’s to his full and quick recovery.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire