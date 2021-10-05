Rookie LB Jaelan Phillips says he’s not “starstruck” by Tom Brady

Any time you take the field against a legendary player that feeling has to be pretty intimidating.

When you look across and see arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, that feeling has to be immense.

For Dolphins rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips, however, he appreciates Tom Brady’s legacy, but he’s not ready to panic just because of who is under center.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Phillips said in his media availability on Monday, transcribed by the team’s website. “Obviously to have the opportunity to play against somebody I’ve been growing up my whole life watching….coming into the game, I’m not about to be starstruck. You can’t really focus on ‘Oh my gosh, this is Tom Brady.’ Or ‘this is Leonard Fournette.’ Everybody is nameless and faceless, so you’ve got to prepare for everybody just like they’re anybody else.”

Phillips has probably learned by now from head coach Brian Flores not to give other teams bulletin board material. Flores spent 11 seasons with Brady in New England, and he’s aware of just how much every slight affects him.

The linebacker is saying the right things, and that’s exactly what they want.