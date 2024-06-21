Rookie Ladd McConkey standing out at Chargers camp and getting paid a record-setting contract

The Los Angeles Chargers waved goodbye to longtime standout wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason. They’re replacing Allen with a very different kind of receiver in second-round rookie Ladd McConkey.

So far, so good…

Quarterback Justin Herbert, the man who will be throwing to McConkey for the next few years in Los Angeles, had this to say about the Georgia wideout,

He’s just picked up the offense so easily. It’s like he’s been a four or five-year vet. He understands the game, he understands leverage. He’s a smart player, he’s very athletic. He can beat man coverage, find the soft spot in zones.

That’s not really surprising to anyone who watched McConkey do those same things very adeptly in college. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has parlayed his impressive spring work into a record-setting contract, too.

McConkey set the record for the highest guaranteed money for the 34th pick. While the salaries are slotted by the current CBA, second-round picks have the ability to negotiate some of the fine print. McConkey and his agent did that to cash in with a record-setting guarantee value for the slot.

