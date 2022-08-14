Rookie S Jaquan Brisker already proving to be difference maker for Bears

The hype surrounding Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker is real.

Throughout training camp — and pretty much since he arrived in Chicago — Brisker has been making an impact on defense. And it’s been awhile since we talked about the assumption that Brisker would start immediately as a rookie. Now, we know it goes without being said.

Case in point, Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs, where Brisker showed that his performance on the practice field indeed translates to live action.

Brisker brought physicality and playmaking ability to his performance, where he was flying around the field making plays. He also should’ve had an interception. But the lack of a takeaway didn’t spoil his impressive debut.

“They brought me in here to make plays, create turnovers, make big hits, and great tackles and lead them to a championship,” Brisker said, via NBC Sports Chicago.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was effusive in his praise for Brisker’s preseason debut, where he showcased the kind of hard-hitting mentality that’ll make him invaluable on defense.

“The tackling, deflecting the ball,” Eberflus said of Brisker. “I think he should’ve had maybe a takeaway or two. He was high-energy. Man, he likes to hit. I really liked that aggressive style for him, how he’s playing right now.”

But what Brisker will remember most is a sequence of plays in the first quarter where he forced a three-and-out all on his own.

jaquan brisker just forced a three and out by himself. he’s the real deal. pic.twitter.com/m14lXnauiu — dave (@runbackdave) August 13, 2022

“The one series where I had consistent plays,” Brisker told NBC Sports Chicago. “Where I had back-to-back-to-back. Yeah, I’ll remember that. That’s who I am.”

