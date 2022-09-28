Rookie Jamaree Salyer named Chargers’ new starting left tackle

In the wake of Rashawn Slater’s season ending, the Chargers are rolling with rookie Jamaree Salyer as the team’s new starting left tackle.

Head coach Brandon Staley made the announcement before practice on Wednesday, adding that the plan is to work rookie Salyer into that position this week.

The decision to start Salyer means that Trey Pipkins will stay at right tackle, and Storm Norton will return to being the swing tackle.

Selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft out of Georgia, Salyer played 47 games, starting in 23 with 20 at left tackle, two at right tackle, and one at left guard.

Salyer had the lowest pressure rate allowed out of any tackle in the country in 2021 and allowed just one sack throughout his career against top-tier competition.

Los Angeles selected Salyer intending to make him a mainstay at guard, but he could play tackle in a pinch, given his ability to play the position at a high level in college.

“Pretty comfortable,” Salyer said on playing left tackle. “Obviously, I didn’t take a lot of reps there in training camp and up to this point, but it kind of feels like going back home to me. Doing the walk-throughs, kind of getting in the swing of things.”

