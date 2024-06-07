Will rookie Gray be given time at trigger-happy Hibs?

David Gray’s status as a Hibs legend will count for little if he fails to hit the ground running in his tenure at head coach.

That’s the verdict of former Scotland and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin, who is a Hibs fan and hopes rookie boss Gray can make the most of a “tough gig” at a club that have churned through five managers in fewer than five years.

Speaking on the BBC’s Scottish football podcast, Nevin said: "If you don't start well, the fans can turn.

“Also, the board's not for waiting a long time. It's one of those clubs that does seem to change very, very quickly.

“And it's difficult to build a team. If you're going into management, what you want more than anything else is time. You want time to get the team playing your style, but also getting your type of players in.

"And it usually takes a minimum of a year, a season, but probably more than that and just these days with most clubs you don't get that if it doesn't go well at the start.

"Maybe Hibs in particular, you get very very little time and they just seem to switch it around. I find it an odd way to do it but give him a chance, although he'll need to start off well."