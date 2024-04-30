What are the rookie year expectations for Saints DT Khristian Boyd?

The New Orleans Saints normally end up with a lesser-known defensive tackle in undrafted free agency that goes on to contribute for a few years, this time they may have found that player in the draft itself. They selected Northern Iowa’s Khristian Boyd with the No. 199 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. What should fans expect out of him as a rookie?

Strength, power, brawn and muscle are some words that come to mind when thinking of Boyd. He set a school record with 38 reps of 225 on the bench and that translates to his play style as a run stuffer. The word that doesn’t come to mind? Athleticism. Who cares, though?

He’ll be able to fight for a role immediately, but it will be one that is limited. The Saints have three guys that should be considered locks for their rotation in the middle: Bryan Bresee, Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd. After that it’s up for grabs. Malcolm Roach left in free agency and they will need someone to replace his production in the run game. He has the size and strength to be a nose tackle in the NFL, his speed won’t really matter.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire