Rookie expectations for Lions at Jaguars in Week 6

Now that they’ve been able to rest up over the bye week, the rookies of the Detroit Lions are set to take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of helping turn the team’s season around.

Here’s what to expect from the Lions’ 2020 rookie class in Week 6:

CB Jeff Okudah

The third-overall pick from this year’s draft has had his struggles as a starter but still has taken an average of about 82-percent of defensive snaps throughout the three games he’s appeared in.

Overall, he’s had mixed success when on the field. The rookie has already notched his first career interception and has yet to allow a touchdown. Unfortunately, he has struggled overall in coverage, allowing 15 of the 20 passes against him to be completed.

With starting cornerback Desmond Trufant ruled out due to injury, Okudah will be slated to start alongside Amani Oruwariye and Darryl Roberts (slot). The Jaguars offense is better than their record shows, so Okudah will have to step up and be a playmaker if the Lions want to pull off a win in Jacksonville.

Swift has been the most productive running back on the Lions’ roster. The rookie’s abilities as a pass-catcher has made him one of Matthew Stafford’s go-to guys, catching 13-of-16 passes thrown his way for 124 yards. Six of those receptions went for first downs, and one has gone for a touchdown.

In the run game, he sits behind both Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson on the depth chart but still has been able to contribute two first downs and a touchdown on just 12 carries.

Jacksonville’s defense has allowed an average of about 44 receiving yards from running backs per game this season, but have been improving week-by-week at preventing running backs from making plays as receivers. In Week 1, they allowed 142 receiving yards from running backs, versus just 18 last week.

Expect Swift to maintain his role as the Lions’ primary third-down back and receiving option at running back this week.

Jackson has started on the offensive line for the Lions in every game this season. In his first two games, he played right guard but moved to the left side after Halapoulivaati Vaitai returned from his injury in Week 3.

This week, it may be unclear where Jackson will play due to injuries along the offensive line. Center Frank Ragnow is listed as questionable heading into this game, which means there could be a massive shake-up at almost every spot on the line.

If Ragnow is out, the Lions could move Jackson to center, a position he played in his sophomore year of college. Offensive lineman Joe Dahl may also return from injured reserve before this game, meaning Jackson could go back to right guard and Vaitai could move to right tackle.

Stenberg may have the chance to take the field for the first time in his career as well, but it’s an unlikely possibility. The fourth-round rookie practiced as the team’s backup center in training camp and also has experience at left guard. Depending on what the Lions opt for with their starting five linemen, Stenberg could have a chance to make his pro debut.

EDGE Julian Okwara

The younger of the Okwara brothers has yet to make any sort of impact for the Lions so far this season.

Appearing in three games, he has yet to record any stats on defense but has barely had the chance to, given he’s only been on the field for 25 snaps.

With no changes to Detroit’s pass rush, don’t expect Okwara to be making any big plays this week.

WR Quintez Cephus

After bringing in six receptions for 97 yards in his first two games as a pro, Cephus has been delegated back to the backups due to Kenny Golladay’s return to the starting lineup.

Don’t expect Cephus to have a big game this week, as he now appears to sit behind every receiver on the depth chart.

DL John Penisini

The rookie nose tackle has seen the field for a quarter of all of the Lions’ defensive snaps so far this season. Serving as the team’s backup nose tackle behind Danny Shelton, Penisini has done much to contribute thus far.

His role has begun to increase week-by-week. After not recording a single stat for the first two games, he logged one tackle in Week 3 and five more the week after that, one of which went for a loss of yards.

With both his snap counts and stats rising steadily each week, it’s safe to assume that the Lions have plans for the sixth-round rookie. Expect his role to increase even more this week as he and the defensive line try to stop Jacksonville’s up-and-coming undrafted rookie running back James Robinson.