Rookie Evan Neal on becoming more of a 'technician' in NFL trenches, excited for season opener at Tennessee | Giants News Conference

Associated Press

The partner of a man suspected of trying to assassinate Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has been arrested by police as investigators tried Monday to determine if the attacker was part of a wider plot. Brenda Uliarte, the 23-year-old partner of Brazilian suspect Fernando André Sabag Montiel, was arrested Sunday night by Federal Police at a train station in the capital, Buenos Aires, according to images circulated by authorities. Officials also were trying to determine how and why data apparently had been wiped from a cellphone seized from Sabag Montiel when he was caught at the scene.