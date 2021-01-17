Rookie duo of Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley help Knicks snap five game losing streak

Quickley, Toppin backshot vs. Celtics

A second quarter alley-oop from Immanuel Quickley to Obi Toppin just about tells the full story on the type of day the Knicks rookie duo had on Sunday against the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks as a whole had themselves a day, thrashing the Celtics 105-75 to end their five game skid and secure their best win of the season. Tom Thibodeau's swarming defense was on full display, holding Boston to just 29.8 percent shooting from the field.

But Knicks fan should be most excited by what they saw out of their 2020 first round draft picks.

Quickley scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting in 21 minutes, while Toppin added 12 on 5-of-8 shooting in 17 minutes. Both went 2-for-4 from 3 and they each had a steal and block — all from off the bench.

Toppin added five boards as well.



"We had a number of guys step up and play really well today...it was really nice to see the way Obi played with Quick," Thibs said after the game. "It adds a lot to our team."

In the second quarter, Quickley got his defender in the air on a pump fake and slashed into the lane. Toppin came in from the corner and pointed up to the basket, where Quickley then threw the ball up for an alley-oop connection between rookies.

"Quick is a great guard," Toppin said. "All our guards are great guards, so any of our bigs or myself going into a pick-and-roll with one of them, they're gonna find us most of the time. Either it's in a pocket or it's at the rim. We have great guards and they're gonna continue to do what they have to do to help us win."

That alley-oop was one of eight assists Quickley had on the day, as he put his play making and passing ability on display to help keep the Knicks ahead of a potentially dangerous Celtics squad.

With 2:50 to play in the second quarter, Quickley hit a 12-foot jumper to cross over the double-digit mark and make it three straight with 10+ points or more.

His performance's off the bench have been enough to start questioning if it's time the Knicks start him at PG.

This type of performance from both rookies is exactly what the Knicks like to see. Toppin is still getting his footing back since missing about three weeks with a calf injury, so expect things to move up from here.

"I feel like conditioning-wise, I'm doing pretty good. Even though I sat out a long time, I'm naturally very conditioned no matter what," Toppin said.