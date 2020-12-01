Rookie DL Rashard Lawrence activated from injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals announced an addition to the active roster on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence, who had previously been designated to return from injured reserve, was reinstated to the 53-man roster.

Lawrence was originally placed on IR on October 17 after suffering a calf injury. He was designated for return on November 11.

It was a move the team had to make or he would revert to IR for the rest of the season.

He apparently had a setback in practice after getting designated for return. He was seen during the open part of practice for a couple of days and then not after that.

His return is needed, as the Cardinals had five defensive linemen on injured reserve. So far this season, in five games of limited action, he had three tackles and two quarterback hurries.

Assuming he is healthy, he should be able to contribute this weekend for the team’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

List

NFC West recap: Seahawks take control of division after Rams, Cardinals falter

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



