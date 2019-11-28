Rookie David Blough throws two first-quarter touchdowns for Lions

Detroit Lions rookie QB David Blough threw two first-quarter touchdowns. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

If David Blough had any rookie nerves, they weren’t apparent in the first quarter of his first NFL start.

Blough got the start for the Detroit Lions against the Chicago Bears for the Lions’ traditional Thanksgiving Day game after Jeff Driskel wasn’t given the green light to play because of a hamstring injury.

Undrafted out of Purdue, Blough’s first completed pass was a thing of beauty: on third-and-10 from Detroit’s 25, he dropped back and found a wide-open Kenny Golladay on a deep pass. Golladay made the catch at the Chicago 35 and ran into the end zone untouched.

Detroit needed a little bit longer to get into the end zone on its second possession, but the 10-play, 78-yard drive included another long pass to Golladay, that for 29 yards, and a pretty 8-yard touchdown to Marvin Jones Jr. on first-and-goal.

Blough was 5-of-10 for 136 yards and the two TDs as the Lions took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter. Detroit hosted Chicago on Thanksgiving last year as well, with the Bears taking a 23-16 win.

