Rookie S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to wear No. 42

The Arizona Cardinals open rookie minicamp on Thursday and their draft picks and other rookies will wear their professional numbers for the first time. As of Wednesday, the team had not announced the rookies’ uniform numbers but they were revealed.

The Cardinals’ fourth-round pick, safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson will wear No. 42.

Arizona Cardinals DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is wearing number 42. Last assigned to Caleb Johnson. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/LXMiJ2ZONl — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 7, 2024

He did not wear No. 42 in college for Texas Tech. He wore No. 1, which is not available because it belongs to quarterback Kyler Murray.

Devon Kennard wore No. 42 for three seasons and Dennis Gardeck did in 2019.

The most notable player to wear it was a safety like Taylor-Demerson. It belonged to Kwamie Lassiter from 1995-2002.

