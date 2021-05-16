Which rookie could be a surprise gem for the Colts?

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts don’t have a massive rookie class in 2021 as they typically do, but there is still a chance general manager Chris Ballard found a gem or two throughout the process.

Given their draft capital, no one would be truly surprised if pass rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo turned into cornerstones of the defense. In fact, the Colts are banking on that becoming a fact when the latter returns from his Achilles rehab.

But some of the Day 3 picks could wind up turning into gems for the Colts, and the player with the highest potential to do so may just be the fourth-round tight end in Kylen Granson out of SMU.

It seems Granson has already gotten the ball rolling in his favor after showing out at rookie minicamp following the draft. He’s already impressed the Colts during that big weekend, and he has a clear path to production as a rookie—even if he is TE3 behind Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox.

The explosiveness is evident on tape, and that could play well in the Colts’ offense. Though he may be a bit undersized for a tight end, his versatility as an H-back could help him carve out a role quickly in Frank Reich’s offense. The Colts can line him up in the backfield, inline or detached in the slot to use as a weapon in the passing game.

The Colts needed to surround new quarterback Carson Wentz with talent this offseason. Granson can provide that given his explosiveness and speed in the open field.

It’s easy to see why Reich was pining for Granson on Day 3 of the draft and if the rookie continues to show out at OTAs and in training camp, he could be wind up being another gem for the Colts.

    T.J. Oshie’s goal song, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” echoed through Capital One Arena and its 25% capacity crowd. It turned out the credit technically belonged elsewhere, but Capitals fans were in no mood to nitpick. Nic Dowd’s deflection of Oshie' shot from the blue line found the back of the net 4:41 into overtime, giving the Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.