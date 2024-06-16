This rookie class could push Bucs to the next level

TAMPA — Todd Bowles proclaimed the Bucs rookie class as one of the smartest he has assembled. But it’s how fast they can stop thinking and start reacting that could determine the team’s success this season.

Duke first-round pick Graham Barton will start at center and therefore should have the most immediate impact. But several other players from the 2024 class should play significant roles just based on their performance in organized team activities and minicamp.

On a team looking for another edge rusher to pair with Yaya Diaby, Alabama’s Chris Braswell has been impressive.

Had he not played behind Will Anderson and Dallas Turner during his first couple college seasons, Braswell would have gone higher than the second round. He was still very productive last season with eight sacks and a team-leading three forced fumbles.

In workouts this summer, Braswell showed a first-step quickness that can’t be taught. He also matches that with physicality. It’s hard to judge offensive or defensive linemen or edge rushers until the pads come on, but his athleticism is undeniable. He spent a lot of time in the Bucs’ offensive backfield.

“Braswell, he’s a very strong player,” Bowles said. “The system is similar with some things to Alabama, it’s just the terminology is different. Once he gets comfortable with that, I think he’s kind of like (Diaby). He’s a physical player.”

Third-round pick Tykee Smith may enter training camp with an edge over second-year pro Christian Izien at nickel cornerback. Bowles has watched him for a couple years, especially since his son, Troy, was a teammate at Georgia.

The highest praise and irrefutable eyeball test belongs to Washington’s Jalen McMillan, the team’s third-round pick. McMillan is a smooth route runner and almost certainly targeted as the Bucs’ third receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

New offensive coordinator Liam Coen plans to go with three receivers and one tight end as his base offense.

Finally, Oregon running back Bucky Irving, the Bucs’ fourth-round choice, should emerge as the backup to starter Rachaad White.

Irving has a lot to prove when the pads come on in pass protection. But he knows how to make people miss and has a suddenness of turning up field in the passing game that’s hard to ignore.

Who else impressed Bowles?

Everybody loves their draft picks, especially in the offseason. But Bowles was fond of some of the free agents who showed well in minicamp.

“I would say, obviously, (Ben) Bredeson from the Giants, he comes up. It’s not a popular name, but he comes up. As well as (Sua Opeta). Both guards come up,” he said. “That’s going to be a heck of a battle. I’m really looking forward to seeing that right there.

“(Tyrek) Funderburk comes up. He’s a guy that’s flashed out of pads. Everybody else, you’re going to have to see. ... (Eric) Banks has showed something that we’re interested in seeing in pads.”

Funderburk is an undrafted cornerback from Appalachian State. Banks is an undrafted edge rusher out of UTSA in 2020 and has had stints with the Rams, Chargers, Lions and Cardinals.

Randy Gregory’s future with Bucs

The Bucs weren’t pleased that edge rusher Randy Gregory decided not to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp. But it doesn’t mean they will cut ties with him, either.

Gregory, who has multiple drug suspension during his career, is suing the NFL and the Broncos under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act because he said he needs THC — banned by the league — to treat his social anxiety disorder and PTSD. He’s been fined more than $500,000 for testing positive for the substance.

And now at least $100,000 in fines will come out of Gregory’s wallet for skipping the mandatory minicamp.

But at no point have the Bucs acted like a team on the verge of releasing Gregory before he ever sets foot on the field in Tampa Bay.

Bowles wouldn’t discussed Gregory’s absence last week. They have to gather more information about whether it was related to a mental health issue.

Gregory signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Bucs, including $1,365,000 guaranteed. That’s significant enough money to not walk away from without a good reason.

The Bucs do have some good options at outside linebacker, however. In addition to Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson, they added the rookie Braswell. Markees Watts and Jose Ramirez also begin their second season.

Is national narrative changing?

The Falcons still are the popular pick to win the NFC South despite the Bucs entering the season with three consecutive division titles.

Bucs players and coaches almost embrace the underdog role. But maybe the perception is slowly changing. Pete Prisco, the senior NFL writer for CBS Sports, visited minicamp last week and came away impressed.

“A lot of people are sleeping on that team,” Prisco wrote on X. “They will win the division again. Much bigger and tougher on the offensive line, and Baker Mayfield is settled in at QB. The players love him, from what I am told.”

