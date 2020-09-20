Rookie Chargers QB Justin Herbert makes surprise start vs. Chiefs, scores opening-drive TD

The Los Angeles Chargers surprised the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL on Sunday by starting rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in his second game as a pro.

He responded by leading Los Angeles to an opening-drive touchdown for an early 7-0 lead.

CBS reported during the game broadcast that regular starter Tyrod Taylor suffered a chest injury before the game and was eventually ruled out. NFL Network reported that the injury occurred during pregame warmups. Taylor dealt with rib issues throughout the week.

Early debut for high-profile rookie

Herbert, a first-round pick, was presumed to take over the starting position at some point. Depending on the nature of Taylor’s injury and Herbert’s performance on Sunday, that full-time transition my arrive sooner than later.

Justin Herbert scored a touchdown on his first NFL drive. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) More

Big plays early from rookie

Herbert’s first completion was a catch-and-run by running back Joshua Kelly that went for 35 yards and set the Chargers up at the Kansas City 26-yard-line. Four plays later, Herbert rolled right on a designed pass and decided to keep the ball himself on a four-yard touchdown scramble for his first NFL score.

He showed off his legs again in the second quarter on scramble that ended with a big collision with Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson. But it wasn’t Herbert that was left reeling. Wilson struggled to get up from the collision with the 6-6, 236-pound Herbert and had to leave the game.

Justin Herbert just put former Cowboys LB Damien Wilson to sleep pic.twitter.com/Ej6cHaOdSg — jesus flores (@tvjflo) September 20, 2020

The Chargers selected Herbert with the No. 6 pick in April’s draft. The Oregon star was the third quarterback off the board after Joe Burrow at No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals and Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins.

Burrow was the starter in Cincinnati from Day 1, while the Dolphins are easing Tagovailoa in after a hip injury ended his college career at Alabama. The Chargers were also expected to groom Herbert from the bench. But as is often the case in the NFL, an injury changed those plans.

