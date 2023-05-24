Rookie center Jake Andrews agrees to four-year deal with Patriots

The New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year deal with rookie center Jake Andrews. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Wednesday the deal is for $4.648 million.

Andrews, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, could serve as the future replacement option for longtime Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews. He also has the versatility to kick out to guard for the team. So there should be plenty of opportunities for him to help out on offense in the future.

As of right now, the Patriots are seemingly set with a healthy David Andrews returning to center, along with Michael Onwenu and Cole Strange firmly locked into the two guard positions. But a team can never have too many good offensive linemen.

The Patriots have now signed nine of their 12 rookie draft picks. That leaves their first-round pick, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, edge rusher Keion White and linebacker Marte Mapu as the only contracts left to address.

