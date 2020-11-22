NFL's best catch of 2020? Rookie CeeDee Lamb makes a ridiculous twisting TD grab for Cowboys

Not much has gone right for the Dallas Cowboys this season, but they have to feel good they drafted well in the first round.

CeeDee Lamb is legit. We knew that before Sunday but he reminded us.

Lamb ran to the corner of the end zone and quarterback Andy Dalton laid up a pass for him. Dalton and Lamb didn’t have a great connection on the play because the throw was well behind Lamb.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb made a circus catch for a touchdown against the Vikings. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

No problem. Lamb contorted his body back to the inside and as he was twisting to catch the ball, he came down with the touchdown to give Dallas a 13-7 lead. It was a brilliant catch by a talented young player.

Lamb was a great college player at Oklahoma and it was a surprise he was on the board for the Cowboys at the 17th pick of the draft. Dallas already had some good receivers, but couldn’t pass on adding Lamb. That has been a smart decision.

