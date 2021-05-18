Rookie CB Tay Gowan backs up confidence with work ethic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After the Arizona Cardinals selected cornerback Tay Gowan in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, he made a bold declaration. He said he felt he would be the “Tom Brady of corners,” referring of course to the sixth-round status of Brady, who is arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

The young man does not lack confidence. It is something that Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams said is requisite to being a successful man-press corner in the NFL.

Williams appeared on the “Big Red Rage” and noted how Gowan has more than just the confidence he needs to be successful in the NFL.

“He’s got that confidence,” he explained. “The thing about him is once you get to know him, it’s not just what he says, he actually lives that.

“He backs it up by his work ethic. It’s not just talk. A lot of guys can talk it, but you really have to believe it and you have to walk the walk. So far, since I’ve known this young man, he has what it takes to walk the walk when it comes to that type of confidence.”

Gowan is not necessarily expected to be an impact player as a rookie. He projects as only an outside cornerback, based on his length, speed and playing experience. He will compete with Robert Alford and fellow Day 3 draft pick Marco Wilson for a spot in the lineup, but he likely will be needed on special teams.

Since both Alford and Malcolm Butler are on one-year contracts, Gowan could potentially be a starter in 2022.

His confidence and work ethic will be necessary if he is going to become something.

The Cardinals do not have a lot of production from their sixth-round picks in recent years. Getting a starter would be huge.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories

  • Bears fans, Jalen Ramsey start trash talk over Darnell Mooney play

    Week 1 of the NFL season is still four months away, but the Rams' top cornerback is already mixing it up online.

  • Cardinals see elite skillset, need for consistency in CB Marco Wilson

    Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams talked about the team's fourth-round selection.

  • What does Brian Hoyer's return mean for Cam Newton's Patriots future?

    The Patriots' quarterback room just got more crowded following Brian Hoyer's addition. Tom E. Curran puts his spin on what the signing could mean for incumbent starter Cam Newton.

  • Predicting 5 toughest opponents for Packers in 2021

    Scanning the Packers' schedule in 2021 to find the five toughest opponents.

  • 5 Rams players who could get beat out by rookies in 2021

    David Long Jr. and Micah Kiser are two players to watch in camp this year as rookies push for playing time.

  • Jaguars waive RB Ryquell Armstead

    After spending the 2020 season on COVID-19/reserve, the Jags have waived RB Ryquell Armstead.

  • PFF: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ranked among best running backs in NFL

    PFF: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ranked among best running backs in NFL

  • You love to see it: UFC champ Charles Oliveira greeted with a parade and mural in Brazil

    Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory

    Charles Oliveira is a UFC champion. The Brazilian veteran knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round in a fight that had momentum swing like a pendulum. Oliveira appeared to have Chandler completely compromised early in the first round as he took his back and searched for chokes before Chandler immediately transitioned into an advantageous ground position. Once they went to the feet Chandler dropped Oliveira with a heavy punch and followed up with strikes on the ground. It actually looked like the fight was seconds from being stopped, but Oliveira recovered and maintained until the end of the first round. With all of the momentum behind Chandler, nobody could predict the beginning of the second round to play out the way that it did. Oliveira almost instantly dropped Chandler with a vicious left hook and Chandler attempted to evade and manage. He got out of Oliveira’s reach and ran away from Oliveira, but the new champion stalked Chandler and dropped him with another shot and followed up with decisive shots that made the ref call the fight 19 seconds into the second round. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. UFC 262 results: Beneil Dariush gets unanimous decision nod against Tony Ferguson Beneil Dariush scooped arguably the most important victory in his UFC career as he defeated Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 262. Dariush outstruck Ferguson on the feet as he frequently connected with strikes. However the majority of Dariush’s success came from the grappling department. Despite several moments where Ferguson appeared to have Dariush in a compromising position where ‘El Cucuy’ could potentially find a submission, It would not be outlandish to say Dariush dominated Ferguson on the ground. As a result of his co-main event victory, Dariush is sure to be propelled into the title picture, and he’ll most likely debut in the top five when the rankings come out Monday as well. UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza shines with TKO win in slugfest with Shane Burgos Edson Barboza started off UFC 262 with a bang as he put on a wonderful performance that resulted in a TKO win for Barboza. Barboza started the fight off by chopping at Burgos’ legs with vicious leg kicks. He immediately forced Burgos to monitor Barboza’s attacks to the leg which enabled Barboza to frequently and successfully land shots to the body and head. It appeared as if Barboza was wobbling Burgos with shots every combination Barboza threw, but Burgos frequently responded with affirming facial expressions and gestures that indicated he was coherent and able to continue. However in the third round, Barboza hit Burgos with a combination ending in a right hook. Burgos initially reacted as if he absorbed the punches and was able to continue, but bizarrely enough, it was a delayed reaction. Burgos proceeded to stumble backwards, impactfully falling against the cage where Barboza capitalized and hit Burgos with a couple of punches on the ground before the referee stopped the fight. With this victory, Barboza advanced to 2-1 in the featherweight division and is guaranteed to move up in the featherweight rankings after defeating the no. 9 ranked Burgos. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video UFC 262 Results UFC 262 Main Card Results Main Event: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by KO (punches) at 0:19, R2Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Rogerio Bontorin def. Matt Schnell by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos by KO (punches) at 1:15, R3 UFC Vegas 262 Prelim Results Andre Muniz def. Jacare Souza by submission (armbar) at 3:59, R1Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy by split decision (29–28, 27–30, 30–27)Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett by TKO (knee and punches) at 1:04, R1Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko by submission (triangle/armbar) at 4:52, R2 UFC Vegas 262 Early Prelim Results Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany by TKO (punches) at 4:51, R2Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano by submission (brabo choke) at 0:59, R2

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • Tyson Fury endorses Nick Diaz UFC comeback after training session: ‘Make the fight, Dana’

    Watch Nick Diaz give Tyson Fury some MMA pointers during a closed-door training session in Hollywood, Fla.

  • Soccer-Real sink Granada to keep pressure on Atletico

    GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.

  • Top assists from Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

    Top assists from Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors, 05/14/2021

  • Tennis-Swiatek wins twice in a day to set up Rome final with Pliskova

    Former world number one Pliskova, who won the 2019 edition and finished runner-up to Simona Halep last year after retiring in the final with an injury, reached the final for the third straight year after beating Petra Martic 6-1 3-6 6-2. Swiatek's quarter-final match against two-times champion Elina Svitolina was postponed due to rain on Friday but the 19-year-old made short work of her more experienced opponent with a 6-2 7-5 win to set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff.

  • Athletics-Sprinter Bromell continues comeback to win Track Meet 100 metres

    World leader Trayvon Bromell put up another blistering sub-10-second performance to win the Track Meet 100 metres in Irvine, California, on Saturday, an auspicious sign as he prepares for next month's U.S. Olympic trials. The 25-year-old Bromell outclassed the competition with a time of 9.92 to win by three-tenths of a second, just short of his season best of 9.88. "This week has been a real hard week for me for training," Bromell said in a televised interview.

  • Wizards beat Cavaliers 120-105, clinch East play-in spot

    WASHINGTON (AP) Russell Westbrook got his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA's career leader earlier in the week, lifting Washington past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105 on Friday night and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament. Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 183rd career triple-double and league-leading 37th this season.

  • Albert Pujols was 'shocked' by Angels release, denies their bench player claims

    The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.

  • Daniel Cormier is right: 10-8 scores for Michael Chandler at UFC 262 are inexcusable | Opinion

    Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.

  • WATCH: Samuel Cosmi with the Washington Football Team at rookie minicamp

    Take a look at former Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi at the Washington Football Team rookie minicamp.