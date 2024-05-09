Rookie CB Elijah Jones gets normal CB number instead of old college number

The Arizona Cardinals’ rookies and more will take the first on Thursday for the first day of rookie minicamp. They will don their professional numbers in practice for the first time.

The team hasn’t announced their rookie numbers yet but they have been revealed.

Third-round pick cornerback Elijah Jo

He will; nes, the 90th pick in the draft out of Boston College, wore No. 1 in college. He can’t wear that in Arizona, as that number belongs to quarterback Kyler Murray.

So what number will he wear?

Arizona Cardinals DB Elijah Jones is wearing number 28. Last assigned to Qwuantrezz Knight. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/YUJXmQGqOb — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 7, 2024

He gets No. 28, worn last season by safety Qwuantrezz Knight. Before that, it belonged to special teams ace and safety Charles Washington.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire