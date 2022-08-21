Rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. Avoided Major Injury

The Minnesota Vikings lost 17-7 to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday evening. While there were many takeaways from the game itself, the biggest one happened to come in the second quarter.

Second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. was covering on an out route down the field and ended up getting injured on the play. It looked like the injury was non-contact on replay and the worst conclusion was immediately jumped to.

Fortunately for Booth Jr. and the Vikings, his injury looks to be minor.

Kevin O’Connell said Andrew Booth aggravated an ankle injury, but he said the #Vikings are hopeful they could get him back this week. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) August 21, 2022

The biggest news coming out of this is that the injury doesn’t seem to involve Booth Jr.’s knee. The Vikings got incredibly lucky.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire