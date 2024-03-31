Rookie Cam Whitmore rejoins Rockets’ rotation after knee injury

After missing Houston’s previous nine games with a sprain to the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his right knee, rookie wing Cam Whitmore rejoined the playing rotation of the Rockets during Sunday’s home game versus the rival Dallas Mavericks.

Whitmore had not previously played since March 10 in Sacramento.

To test the knee, Whitmore went through strenuous workouts after Friday’s gameday shootaround in Utah and an intense, simulated game, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. Once completed, Whitmore reported “no pain” and “feeling back to normal.”

He will initially be limited to a maximum of about 20 minutes per game, head coach Ime Udoka said prior to Sunday’s game.

#Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore (right knee sprain) is officially cleared, but he’ll initially be limited to about 20 minutes per game, per Ime Udoka. pic.twitter.com/gpASfmPFAm — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) March 31, 2024

Houston (38-35) entered Sunday with 11 straight wins and a 13-1 record in March (best of any NBA team), yet they still trailed Golden State (39-34) by a game in the race for the final Western Conference postseason spot. Thus, the Rockets need all the help they can get, particularly versus a quality opponent like the Mavericks (44-29).

Drafted at No. 20 in the NBA’s 2023 first round, Whitmore has consistently provided a spark off the bench for Houston this season.

An athletic and powerful force at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Whitmore is averaging 14.9 points (45.4% FG, 34.3% on 3-pointers) and 4.6 rebounds in just 20.1 minutes over his last 19 games played.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire