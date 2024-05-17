Rookie Bryan Ramos heads to 10-day injured list with left quad strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox placed rookie standout Bryan Ramos on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, the team announced on Friday ahead of their game against the Yankees.

In reciprocation, the team recalled outfielder Corey Julks from Triple-A. Danny Mendick has been reinstated from the injured list after finishing his rehab stint with Triple-A. They also optioned Braden Shewmake to Triple-A Charlotte.

Ramos has been a strong addition to the White Sox's major league roster this season. He's started his rookie campaign successfully, batting .281 from the plate with a .638 OPS.

He's taken advantage of all 31 defensive chances he's endured at third base, too, earning 25 putouts and six assists. Without Yoán Moncada, Ramos has been a solid replacement at the corner.

The White Sox's injury list continues to pile up this season. Moncada (thigh), Luis Robert Jr. (hip), Dominic Leone (back) and others remain on the injured list.

