Rookie Bradish spins gem as Orioles blank Astros 2-0

  • Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    1/5

    Orioles Astros Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    2/5

    Orioles Astros Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    3/5

    Orioles Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    4/5

    Orioles Astros Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias (29) is given a chain by Robinson Chirinos after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    5/5

    Orioles Astros Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias (29) is given a chain by Robinson Chirinos after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias (29) is given a chain by Robinson Chirinos after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KRISTIE RIEKEN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Orioles
    Baltimore Orioles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Astros
    Houston Astros
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Bradish
    Kyle Bradish
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Tucker
    Kyle Tucker
    Baseball player (1997-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trey Mancini
    Trey Mancini
    American professional baseball first baseman and outfielder
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dillon Tate
    Dillon Tate
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Bregman
    Alex Bregman
    American professional baseball infielder
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cristian Javier
    Cristian Javier
    Dominican baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dean Kremer
    Dean Kremer
    Israeli-American baseball player (1996-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Kyle Bradish pitched a gem, throwing eight strong innings before two relievers completed the four-hitter to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

“He had a great slider tonight... (and got) a lot of bad swings on it against a really, really good club," manager Brandon Hyde said. “What an impressive performance, going eight shutout on the road against the Houston Astros — pretty special."

Bradish (2-5) limited Houston’s powerful offense to just a pair of singles and struck out six in the longest outing of his career to get his second win — first since May 10 against St. Louis.

“Just showcasing my ability against the best team... means a lot," he said. “But it doesn’t really matter who’s across the diamond, I’m going to go out there and try to do my thing every time."

Cionel Pérez allowed consecutive singles to Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman with one out in the ninth before retiring Kyle Tucker on a fly out. Dillon Tate took over and struck out former Oriole Trey Mancini to hand the American League-leading Astros their eighth shutout of the season and give him his third save.

“As fate has it, of course, (Mancini's) the guy that comes up in a winning run situation," Hyde said. “And Dillon Tate just made three outstanding pitches against him."

Mancini went 0 for 3 with a walk in the first game against his former team since a trade last month after spending his entire career with the Orioles.

Ramon Urias provided the offense for the Orioles with a two-run shot off Cristian Javier (7-9) in the sixth to help them to their second straight win and the fourth in five games.

Lance McCullers Jr. allowed four hits across five scoreless innings in his third start of the season after missing the first four months of the season covering from a forearm injury he sustained in the playoffs last year.

“He got bested by the young man over there, Bradish," manager Dusty Baker said. “(McCullers) threw a good game. He had good stuff. He was a little bit wild in the strike zone but he had a real good breaking ball tonight. Like I’ve always said the nod goes to the pitcher if you haven’t faced him before."

Javier yielded three hits and two runs with four strikeouts in his return to the bullpen after losing his spot as a starter when the Astros went to a five-man rotation.

The Orioles had two on with no outs in both the second and third innings, but McCullers was able to get out of trouble both times with the help of double plays.

There were two outs in the sixth when Kyle Stowers singled to right field. Urias followed with a soaring shot to the seats in left field to make it 2-0.

Bradish walked Alvarez with one out in the fourth before allowing his first hit of the game on a single to Tucker with two outs that extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games. But Mancini struck out to end the inning.

That was the first of seven straight Bradish retired before Bregman singled to start Houston’s seventh. Bradish got right back on track and sat down the next six batters to end his night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Utility player Aledmys Díaz (left groin discomfort) did some running Friday as he continues to recover from his injury. There is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Houston’s Jose Urquidy (12-4, 3.63 ERA) opposes Baltimore's Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.45 ERA) when the series continues Saturday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Astros vs Orioles Betting Forecast for Aug 26

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Houston Astros host the Baltimore Orioles

  • Orioles vs. Astros Highlights

    Urías homers and Bradish twirls gem as O's win 2-0

  • Uvalde Student Who Spent 66 Days in Hospital After Shooting Throws Out First Pitch

    Mayah Zamora was seriously injured and hospitalized for 66 days following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, threw the first pitch at the Houston Astros game.

  • This is how much the Atlanta Falcons are worth compared to other NFL teams

    Arthur Blank originally purchased the Falcons for $545 million 20 years ago.

  • F1 betting: Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz Jr. favorited with Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc taking grid penalties at Spa

    F1 returns from its yearly summer break this weekend at one of the circuits that drivers and fans alike adore: Spa-Francorchamps, which is nestled in a valley in the Ardennes in eastern Belgium.

  • These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Offer Monthly Income

    Generation Income Properties, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail, office, and industrial properties. As of June 30, the company's asset base portfolio included 13 properties, comprising one industrial, seven retail (including one medical-retail), and five office properties, which are net leased to high-quality tenants in major markets throughout the United States. Generation Income Properties on Aug. 12 reported its second-quarter results, showing revenues from operations came in at $1.4 million as compared to $988,000 in the prior-year period.

  • Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii

    It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for one Virginia family.

  • Column: What we lose when California bans gas-powered cars

    Learning how to work on your car is a rite of passage in car culture, a torch passed from hot rodders to lowriders, van-life hipsters to import-car enthusiasts.

  • Ravens sign P Cameron Dicker

    The Ravens signed punter Cameron Dicker on Friday

  • Turner slick at short in the 4th

    Trea Turner wrangles a well-struck ball in the hole, maneuvering and firing with ease to Freddie Freeman at first to steal a hit away

  • Tennessee faces tough Hawaii team in LLWS semifinal

    Hawaii is a team that hits early and often. The team from Honolulu has outscored its opponents 42-1 in the tournament, cruising through the winners' bracket to arrive at this matchup. The journey started with an 11-1 victory over Washington state in which the only run given up by Hawaii came in the fifth inning.

  • Cowboys expect to start Connor McGovern at center in preseason finale

    The versatile lineman has lined up at nearly every offensive position, but he'll start Friday at one the team will hardly need him for. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • California to phase out sale of gas-only cars by 2035

    STORY: In just a little over a decade, gas pumps in California could be well on their way to becoming a thing of the past. On Thursday, the California Air Resources Board, or CARB, voted to adopt sweeping regulations that would end the sale of gas-powered vehicles in America's most-populous state by 2035. Instead, the state will require all new vehicles sold there to be fully electric, or plug-in electric hybrids that could also have gasoline engines.Officials say that would put them on track to cutting smog-causing pollution from light-duty vehicles in 2037 by one-fourth. Liane Randolph is the chair of the CARB."With the phasing out of new sales of internal combustion engine vehicles, this could well be the final set of major criteria pollutant emission standards for new light duty conventional vehicles."Thursday's announcement may be good news for car makers like Toyota, which is investing heavily in plug-ins.However Tesla, which only produces electric vehicles, has called for an even faster route to all-electric sales.But it also said the new rules will be 'extremely challenging even in California'.These rules still need federal approval from President Joe Biden, and the Environmental Protection Agency. The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade association has urged them to reject what they've called an 'unlawful ban'. The White House and EPA did not immediately comment. Biden has previously declined to set a firm date on phasing out gas-only vehicles.The EPA is working on setting U.S. emissions limits through at least 2030.

  • Both needing wins, Orioles, White Sox play rubber match

    After splitting the first two games of their three-game series, Thursday sees a chance for the Sox or Orioles to gain an advantage in the AL wild card race.

  • Cubs' Ian Happ pulls off 1st-of-its-kind multi-HR game vs. Brewers

    Cubs outfielder Ian Happ's unique two-homer game against the Brewers was a first in the modern era of Major League Baseball.

  • Yankees vs. A's Highlights

    Aaron Judge hits 49th homer in Yankees' 3-2 win

  • Cole strikes out 11, Judge hits 49th HR as Yankees beat A's

    Gerrit Cole is having a blast watching Aaron Judge clobber baseballs over the fence at a remarkable rate. “Especially in center field,” Judge said. Cole struck out 11 in his first win since July 17, and Judge hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to help the New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night.

  • We asked readers why they went to fewer Brewers games, and these five reasons kept coming up

    Brewers attendance is down, but why? Our readers mentioned several things that might be contributing to the decline.

  • Julian Edelman says 'atrocious' film sessions led to NFL retirement

    Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he faced a cold dose of reality late in his career that ultimately convinced him to step away from the NFL.

  • Aaron Judge's three-run homer (49)

    Aaron Judge launches a three-run home run to center field, his 49th homer of the season, giving the Yankees a 3-0 lead in the 5th inning