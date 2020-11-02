How a rookie became largest Masters liability

With the Masters one week away, the biggest sweat for sportsbooks just might come in the form of a 21-year-old rookie.

Matthew Wolff may still get carded when buying a drink, but the former NCAA champion is already a winner on the PGA Tour and is ranked among the top 15 players in the world. That's a considerable climb from June, when the Tour resumed competition and Wolff was ranked outside the top 100.

His odds for the year's final major have also undergone a similarly seismic shift. Wolff wasn't even on the board when oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook opened Masters betting in April 2019, installed instead at +8000 once he qualified with his breakthrough win at the 3M Open three months later.

Those odds drifted all the way to +12500 earlier this year as Wolff struggled in his first full season. But they have plummeted in recent weeks, as he finished T-4 in his first career major start at the PGA Championship and followed with a runner-up showing at the U.S. Open after holding the 54-hole lead:

Changes to Matthew Wolff Masters odds (via PointsBet)

July 2019 (qualifies via 3M Open win): +8000

June 2020 (Tour returns to competition): +12500

August 2020 (following T-4 at PGA): +8000

September 2020 (following U.S. Open runner-up): +4000

October 2020 (following Shriners playoff loss): +3300

Current odds (Nov. 2): +4000

Wolff backers now account for 10.3 percent of the entire Masters handle and 5.1 percent of all futures tickets written at PointsBet, making him the biggest liability with one week until the tournament. Keep in mind that since 1936, only one player has won the Masters in their debut appearance: that would be Fuzzy Zoeller back in 1979, although Jordan Spieth did come close with a runner-up result in 2014.

The next largest liability is U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau, who opened at +2000. DeChambeau was still available at +1600 in early July before going on a summer tear that included his first major title. The win at Winged Foot dropped DeChambeau to +1000, and further action last month dipped his odds to +800 and made him the outright betting favorite. He was still sitting at that price as of Monday and thus far has received a whopping 22.4 percent of all Masters money wagered via PointsBet.

Wolff and DeChambeau represent the two biggest potential sweats, but they're hardly the only players to see their odds improve recently. Here's a look at some notable price changes since odds opened last year for the since-postponed event:

Notable Masters price decreases (since April 2019)

Bryson DeChambeau: +2000 to +800

Justin Thomas: +1600 to +1100

Xander Schauffele: +2500 to +1400

Webb Simpson: +5000 to +3000

Matthew Wolff: +8000 to +4000

But as prices have shifted in one direction for some of the Tour's hottest players, the numbers are going in the other direction for other stars still searching for form. That includes defending champion Tiger Woods, who was installed at +900 odds shortly after slipping into his fifth green jacket last spring.

Woods has sputtered out of the gates since the summer, missed the cut at the U.S. Open and beat only three players at the Zozo in his most recent start. Now he's poised to head back down Magnolia Lane priced firmly in the middle of the pack, listed at +2500 behind eight other players and alongside 2018 winner Patrick Reed:

Notable Masters price increases (since April 2019)

Tiger Woods: +900 to +2500

Jordan Spieth: +1200 to +4000

Rickie Fowler: +1600 to +5000

Jason Day: +2200 to +5000

Phil Mickelson: +5000 to +6000

Spieth and Mickelson are both in the field for this week's Houston Open, while the other players whose odds have drifted will all look to find some form away from competition this week.

The start of the tournament itself, delayed by seven months into an unprecedented November time slot, is now just 10 days away.

