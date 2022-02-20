Rookie Austin Cindric blocks teammate Blaney to win 2022 Daytona 500

Austin Cindric started off his first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Team Penske with a bang Sunday by winning the 2022 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Cindric blocked teammate Ryan Blaney on the outside out of Turn 4 coming to the checkered flag. Blaney made contact with Cindric and hit the outside wall, sealing the No. 2 driver’s fate to claim his first career Cup Series victory in the Great American Race.

Bubba Wallace squeaked by to finish second, followed by Chase Briscoe, Blaney and Aric Almirola to complete the top five.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

Kyle Busch, 2021 Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell, David Ragan, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

A two-lap shootout was set up after Ricky Stenhouse Jr. crashed due to contact from Brad Keselowski at the exit of Turn 4, turning his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet. Chris Buescher received significant damage after hitting Stenhouse during the incident. Wallace also hit Stenhouse, obtaining damage to the right-front of the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota.

The first of two cautions within 10 laps to go occurred when Kevin Harvick lost control after contact from behind by Kyle Larson, sending Harvick into the side of Noah Gragson in the tri-oval. Gragson came across the track into the outside retaining wall, collecting Larson and Harvick. Other drivers involved included Erik Jones and rookie Todd Gilliland. Elliott spun while trying to avoid the crash and was able to continue without damage.

With 50 laps to go, Tyler Reddick lost control of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet due to a mechanical issue, collecting Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch and Joey Logano in the process. Reddick retired from the race while the other drivers involved were able to remain in the race. He wound up finishing 35th.

With five laps remaining in Stage 1, Brad Keselowski attempted to push Harrison Burton at the exit of Turn 2, which turned Burton‘s No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. Burton then made contact with William Byron, sending the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports sliding into the inside retaining wall.

Story continues

Burton‘s car turned over once and landed back on all four wheels. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell were also sent spinning. Hamlin‘s car received significant damage to the No. 11 Toyota, taking his car to the garage for repairs. Hamlin finished 37th, Byron 38th and Burton 39th. Other drivers involved include Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain. Bowman came home 24th, while Chastain retired from the race, finishing in the 40th and final position.

Truex Jr. won both stages. The first stage ended under caution, while the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver edged out Logano at the line for the Stage 2 victory, collecting a pair of playoff points to begin the 2022 season. Truex Jr. still managed to finish 13th.

This story will be updated.