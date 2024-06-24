Rookie Anthony Gould adds dynamic ability to Colts’ return units

Getting more dynamic on the offensive side of the ball this offseason was a well-known priority for the Indianapolis Colts. But so was adding more playmaking to the return units.

Enter Colts’ fifth-round pick Anthony Gould, who will play a key role in bringing that element to the return game.

Gould brings impressive speed to the position, running a 4.39-second 40 during the pre-draft process, which included a 1.5-second 10-yard split.

He was a first-team All-American returner for Oregon State during the 2022 season, averaging 18.3 yards per attempt that year with two touchdowns. For his career, Gould averaged 15.7 yards per punt attempt on 27 returns.

“It’s just the confidence,” Gould said via the Indy Star after being drafted. “Every time I’m back there, I think I’m going to score. That’s the mentality I have.”

Gould doesn’t come to the NFL with any kick return experience from his time in college. However, the new kick return rules that the league is implementing give the kickoff a punt return feel to it, with returners having to operate in a confined space.

“I think Anthony being one of the top punt returners in college football is really exciting to get him to join our group. That skill set is something that we can use in the new kickoff model,” special teams coordinator Brian Mason said.

“It’s going to be a little bit different than your traditional kickoff return rep where the kickoff returner might have had a bunch of space to be able to build up speed and be able to make his cuts. There could be a lot more confined space, punt return, punt returner-type of cuts and moves that are made. You look at more running backs or punt returners being used in some of those positions.”

With the Colts losing Isaiah Rodgers to a gambling suspension last season and Dallis Flowers tearing his Achilles in Week 4, the team relied on veteran Isaiah McKenzie to handle the return duties and provide some needed stability.

Oftentimes, the Colts opted not to return kickoffs, with McKenzie having just six attempts last season, which ranked 25th in the NFL. On punt returns, McKenzie averaged 8.9 yards per attempt, ranking 22nd in that category.

Gould’s biggest impact as a rookie will likely come on special teams, but he’ll potentially have the opportunity to carve out a role on offense as well. Specifically, as a vertical presence with his speed or as a motion man with Shane Steichen getting Gould designed touches in space where his YAC-ability can take over.

“I think I’ve solidified that I can play wide receiver at a high level throughout this process,” Gould said. “Obviously, the speed down the field, but the intermediate and short game as well. I ran a full route tree at Oregon State.”

Under these new changes to the kickoff, the league is expecting a massive increase in return attempts this season, which made adding more playmaking to that position a priority for Ballard and gives Gould an opportunity to make an immediate splash.

