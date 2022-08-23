Rookie Andrew Stueber placed on Patriots’ reserve/non-football injury list

The #Patriots placed OLB Ronnie Perkins on IR, ending his season. Rookie OL Andrew Stueber was placed on NFI/reserve, meaning he'll be out at least four weeks. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 23, 2022

Rookie seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber is being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the New England Patriots.

Stueber, a former standout at Michigan, is a versatile offensive lineman with experience at both the guard and tackle spots.

The move was made on a day when the team is trying to cut their roster down in compliance to the 80-man deadline. They also moved Ronnie Perkins to injured reserve, but unlike that move, Stueber will actually be eligible to return to the field in four weeks.

Meanwhile, Perkins’ season is officially over with him being moved to injured reserve ahead of the final roster cutdown.

