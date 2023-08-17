Rookie DE Andre Jones Jr. forcing his way onto Commanders’ 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders headed into the 2023 NFL draft knowing they needed help at defensive end. Not necessarily for 2023, but 2024 and beyond.

Washington’s top five defensive ends [Montez Sweat, Chase Young, James Smith-Williams, Efe Obada and Casey Toohill] are all entering the final year of their contracts. Some will return, some will not.

That led the Commanders to select a pair of defensive ends in the draft: K.J. Henry [5th round, Clemson] and Andre Jones Jr. [7th round, Louisiana].

Taking both edge rushers in the same draft had many believing they were battling for one roster spot in 2023. And naturally, the edge would go to Henry because he was the higher selection.

Not necessarily. And that has nothing to do with Henry. Henry has had a good camp. But Jones is quietly having an outstanding training camp.

Jones has stood out all summer. He was disruptive in the preseason opener vs. Cleveland. And in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, Jones got some runs with the starters opposite Sweat with Young sidelined.

After practice, head coach Ron Rivera couldn’t contain his excitement for Jones.

“Wow, he’s a dynamic young man,” Rivera said. “He’s got some explosion off the edge. He’s got a lot to learn in terms of technique and the scheme itself, but his talent and his abilities did flash, did show. So he’s a guy that we gotta pay a little extra attention to this week.”

Rivera sometimes likes to downplay bubble players, likely in an effort to either sneak them onto the practice squad if they don’t make the 53-man roster.

Rivera had more to say regarding Jones.

“Yes he has,” when asked if Jones had exceeded expectations. “We thought this would be one of those learning things, and he seems to be assimilating very nicely, but as I said, he’s still got some more things to learn.”

After Wednesday’s practice, Jones caught up with ESPN’s John Keim and said he is soaking in as much knowledge as possible from assistant defensive line coach — and Washington legend — Ryan Kerrigan.

Andre Jones said of Ryan Kerrigan: "Every day we'll be in meetings, he'll say, 'you can do this you can do that. I like this, like this, stay doing this. Even with drills, he'll pull me to the side. He's a legend so I've got to lock in on that and take advantage." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 16, 2023

Jones undoubtedly began the summer firmly on the bubble, likely a candidate for the practice squad. But for the Commanders to give him some run with the starters, they see something special in the seventh-round rookie.

The next two preseason games could determine Jones’ fate on cutdown day. However, it sounds like the Commanders may have already made up their mind.

