Rookie Adoree’ Jackson will see significant snaps with LeShaun Sims out

Ready or not, Adoree' Jackson will play — and play a lot — for the Titans against the high-powered Raiders. The rookie cornerback played 86 defensive snaps in the preseason. That includes 36 in a start against the Bears and Mike Glennon, who picked on the 18th overall pick in Week 3 of the exhibition season.

Jackson had 11 tackles in the preseason.

“Trust what you see, trust your technique,” Jackson said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “If you do that, you shouldn’t get beat. If you do, next-play mentality. Go out there, be loose and have fun. Let the game come to me.”

The Titans don’t have much of a choice with starting corner LeShaun Sims ruled out with a groin injury. Sims missed practice all week.

Logan Ryan will start on one side with Jackson and veteran Brice McCain seeing significant snaps as the next men up.

“Adoree will play a good bit,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said.