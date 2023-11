Roob's Observations: Eagles fight back, force OT and pull off incredible feat against Bills

Roob's Observations: Eagles fight back, force OT and pull off incredible feat against Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

How do they keep doing this?

The Eagles found a way to erase a 10-point second-half deficit for the second consecutive week to beat the Bills in overtime, 37-34, at Lincoln Financial Field.

They are the first team to 10 wins this season.

More coming …