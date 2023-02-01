In Roob's Eagles Stats: Jalen Hurts already making postseason history

Roob Stats: Jalen Hurts already making postseason history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts and Kenny Gainwell stats, defensive stats, even time of possession stats. They’re all here in our NFC Championship Game week edition of Roob’s 10 Eagles Stats.



1. Jalen Hurts’ 16th win of the season tied Dan Marino for most in NFL history by a quarterback before his 25th birthday. Marino was 23 when he won 16 games in 1984 (he was actually 22 for the first two wins), which was 14-2 during the regular season and two playoff games before a loss to the 49ers in Super Bowl XIX in Palo Alto, Calif. Hurts is the eighth QB under 25 to win a conference title game. Of the first seven, three won the Super Bowl – Tom Brady in 2001 vs. the Rams in New Orleans, Ben Roethlisberger over the Seahawks in Detroit in 2005 and Patrick Mahomes in 2019 over the 49ers in Miami.



2A. Kenny Gainwell’s 250 postseason scrimmage yards are the most in Eagles history by a player before his 24th birthday, 31 more than Jeremy Maclin. Gainwell had 55 scrimmage yards vs. the Buccaneers last year, 121 against the Giants and 74 vs. the 49ers. Gainwell’s 250 yards are already 10th-most in Eagles postseason history by a running back – 43 more than LeSean McCoy. In his career, he’s averaged 29 scrimmage yards per game in the regular season and 83 in the postseason. The only Eagles RBs in history with more career 50-yard scrimmage games than Gainwell are Duce Staley, Brian Westbrook and Wilbert Montgomery.



2B. Meanwhile, Boston Scott is the only player in franchise history with a postseason rushing touchdown of at least 10 yards in more than one season. Scott had a 34-yarder in Tampa and a 10-yarder against the 49ers. Scott now owns two of the 12-longest rushing TDs in Eagles playoff history. He's also one of only four players in NFL history with three consecutive playoff games with a rushing TD on six or fewer carries. Scott is one of only three players in NFL postseason history with three or more rushing TDs on fewer than 20 carries.



3. The Eagles’ 55-point differential so far – 31 vs. the Giants, 24 vs. the 49ers – is tied for the 3th-largest in history by a team in its first two games of a single postseason. The only larger differentials belong to the 1986 Giants (63-point differential) and 1990 Bills (58 points). The 1989 49ers also had a 55-point differential.



4. With 38 points and 148 net passing yards against the Giants and 31 points and 121 net passing yards against the 49ers, the Eagles are the first team in NFL history with two games in the same postseason with 31 or more points on fewer than 150 net passing yards. In fact, there have been only 22 other such games in history, 12 of them in 1986 or earlier.



5. By allowing seven points against the Giants and seven vs. the 49ers, this is the first time the Eagles have allowed seven or fewer points in consecutive playoff games since the 1948 and 1949 NFL Championship Games, when they beat the Rams 14-0 at L.A. Coliseum and the Cards 7-0 at Shibe Park. They’re the first team to hold consecutive playoff opponents to seven or fewer points (in the same season) since the 2000 Ravens and the 11th all-time. It’s the first time they’ve held any two teams to seven or fewer points in any games since 2004, when they beat the Washington Football Team 28-6 at the Linc and the Giants 27-6 at Giants Stadium. The Eagles are also the first team to win consecutive playoff games by at least 24 points (in the same season) since the 49ers won three straight in 1989 (41-13 vs. Vikings, 30-3 vs. Rams, 55-10 vs. Broncos in SuperBowl XXIV).



6. The Eagles became only the fifth team in NFL history to record three or more rushing touchdowns in consecutive postseason games. The Bears did it in 1941, the Dolphins in 1973, the 49ers in 2013 and the Patriots in 2019. No team has ever done it three games in a row. The Eagles also became the first team in 33 years to rush 44 times in back-to-back playoff games. That was last done by the 1989 49ers.



7. Including 32 rushing TDs in the regular season, the Eagles now have 39 total rushing touchdowns this year – the most in NFL history. The 1962 Packers had 37. The Eagles had more rushing TDs against the 49ers Sundy (4) than the 49ers allowed in their previous nine games (3). It was the first time the Eagles had four rushing TDs in a playoff game and the first time the 49ers have allowed four (or three).



8. The Eagles had possession 35:43 against the Giants and 37:26 vs. the 49ers. They’re the first team to hold the football 35:43 or more in consecutive postseason games since the 2000 Giants vs. the Eagles (36:09) and Vikings (42:22). The NFL has been tracking time of possession since 1983. The Eagles have only had one other postseason game over 35 minutes on record. They held the ball 36:07 in their win over the Bears in the 2001 conference semifinals at Soldier Field.



9. Through two postseason games, the Eagles have allowed just 192 net passing yards – 109 to the Giants, 83 Sunday to the 49ers. That’s the fewest any team has allowed in its first two postseason games of any season in 37 years. In 1985, the Dolphins allowed in a 24-21 win over the Browns – Bernie Kosar threw for just 66 yards and was sacked once for four yards – and a week later in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots, they allowed just 71 to Tony Eason (who wasn’t sacked), although the Patriots won the game 31-14. The Eagles have allowed 391 total yards in two playoff games – the 3rd-fewest in the last 35 years. The 2000 Giants allowed 300 and the 2006 Colts 370.



10. Finally, Haason Reddick. What a postseason he’s having. Reddick had 1 ½ sacks against the Giants and 2.0 against the 49ers. He’s the first Eagle in history with more than one sack in consecutive postseason games and the first even with just one in back-to-back playoff games since Derrick Burgess against the Falcons and Patriots in 2004. Reddick’s 3 ½ sacks are most ever by an Eagle in a single postseason – Burgess had 3.0 in 2004 – and after just two games he’s only one behind Brandon Graham for the franchise all-time career postseason sack record of 4 ½.



11. This is only the second team in franchise history the Eagles have played consecutive playoff games without committing a turnover. They didn’t have any against the Giants or Saints in the 2006 playoffs.