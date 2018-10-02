Roob Stats: 5 Zach Ertz stats you won't believe

Zach Ertz has picked up this year where he left off last season, piling up huge receiving numbers the first month of the season. By Reuben Frank

Let's take a look at what Ertz has accomplished in these four games in a special Ertz edition of Roob Stats!

• Ertz's 10-catch game against the Titans on Sunday was the seventh of his career, already third-most in NFL history by a tight end, behind Tony Gonzalez (15) and Jason Witten (11) and 15th-most in NFL history by any player. It's also most ever by an Eagle, three more than Brian Westbrook's four.

• Ertz's 352 catches are fifth-most in NFL history by a tight end after 79 career games, behind only Kellen Winslow Sr. (399), Jimmy Graham (383), Rob Gronkowski (378) and Kellen Winslow Jr. (362).

• Ertz has 31 catches this year, third-most in NFL history by a tight end after four games, behind Antonio Gates' 33 in 2007 and Graham's 32 in 2014. It's also second-most in Eagles history after four games, behind T.O.'s 32 in 2005.

• Ertz has caught five or more passes in six straight games, the longest streak by an NFL tight end since Ertz's six-game streak last year. The last tight end with a longer streak was Jason Witten's nine-game streak in 2012.

• Ertz's 327 yards are the most by an Eagles tight end after four games by a tight end since Pete Retzlaff had 332 four games into the 1963 season.

