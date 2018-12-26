Roob Knows: Week 17 QB rankings originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Kirk Cousins makes his first appearance since early in the year on the over-30 list after a big game against the Lions, and Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan move past Philip Rivers, who struggled in the Chargers' loss to the Ravens.

Can Patrick Mahomes wire the field in the under-30 rankings? Sure looks that way! DeShaun Watson continues to move up the list while Jared Goff moves down as the 2018 season comes down to one weekend to go!

Top 5 QBs 30 and older

1. Drew Brees

For the 10th time this year, Brees had a passer rating over 100, and he extended his streak of games completing at least 64 percent of his passes to 11 - third-longest in NFL history (and his third-longest). Brees goes into the season finale against the Panthers with 32 TDs, 5 INTs, 74 percent accuracy and a whopping 115.7 passer rating.



2. Russell Wilson

Another masterpiece from Wilson, who threw three TDs without an INT in the Seahawks' win over the Chiefs. Wilson has 29 TDs and 3 INT since Week 3 and is in the playoffs for the sixth time in his seven NFL seasons.



3. Matt Ryan

Disappointing season for the Falcons but Ryan has been better than ever. He's hitting on 69 percent of his passes with 33 TDs, 6 INTs and 4,546 passing yards. Incredible season.



4. Philip Rivers

Rivers threw two INTs for a second straight week, but he's still at 69 percent for the season with 31 TDs and 6 INTs and a 107.7 passer rating going into the finale in Denver.



5. Kirk Cousins

Cousins had one of the best games of his career in a big win in Detroit, completing 75 percent of his passes with 3 TDs and no INTs. Cousins has been over 70 percent in 10 of 15 games this year and has 29 TDs and 10 INTs with one game left against the Bears.



Top 5 QBs under 30

1. Patrick Mahomes

For the 12th time this year, Mahomes had a passer rating over 100 and for the 10th time he threw at least three TDs. Mahomes goes into the finale against the Raiders with 48 TDs, 11 INTs, 4,816 yards and 66 percent accuracy. Historic season.



2. DeShaun Watson

Eagles fans saw how special Watson is Sunday. He completed 73 percent of his passes for 339 yards with 2 TDs and 0 INTs in a game the Eagles won. He hasn't thrown an INT since mid-November and goes into the Jaguars game with 26 TDs, 9 INTs, 3,931 passing yards and 485 rushing yards.



3. Andrew Luck

Two more TDs pushed Luck's total to 36 in his comeback season to go with a 67 percent completion percentage, 4,308 yards and a 98.0 passer rating. The Colts are in the playoffs with a win over the Titans.



4. Carson Wentz

Wentz's season is over after just 11 games, but he threw 21 TDs and just 7 INTs, completed 70 percent of his passes and will become only the seventh player in NFL history with back-to-back seasons with a passer rating over 100.



5. Jared Goff

Goff has dropped off the last month, with just two TDs and six INTs in his last four games, but he does have the Rams in position to clinch a first-round bye with a win over the 49ers. Goff has 28 TDs, 12 INTs, 65 percent accuracy and a 99.5 rating going into Sunday.



