Roob Knows: Week 15 QB rankings

Drew Brees continues to hold off Philip Rivers for the top spot. Brees was OK but not great in the Saints' win over Tampa, and with a huge performance against the Bengals Rivers would have moved to No. 1. He was OK as well but not good enough. This will go down to the wire!

Meanwhile, two of the greatest of all-time, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, are battling for the fifth spot, and Rodgers for now, despite incredible TD-to-INT numbers, remains on the outside looking in. For now.

Top 5 QBs 30 and older

1. Drew Brees, Saints

Brees now has 31 TDs and 4 INTs to go with a 120.8 passer rating and 76 percent accuracy. He's still trailing Pat Mahomes in the MVP battle but with three weeks to go he's still holding off Rivers in the Over-30 rankings.



2. Philip Rivers, Chargers

Like Brees, Rivers was just average in a win last weekend, but for the year he now has 29 TDs, 6 INTs, 69 percent accuracy and a 114.5 passer rating in the best season of his 15-year career. On Thursday night, the Chargers and Chiefs meet at Arrowhead in a huge battle of AFC No. 1 seed hopefuls.



3. Matt Ryan, Falcons

After two weeks at No. 4, Ryan moves up to No. 3 following a 3-TD performance in a loss to the Packers. Ryan is still over 70 percent for the season with 28 TDs, 6 INTs and a 108.3 passer rating.



4. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Wilson drops a spot after an ugly 72-yard, 1-INT, 37.9 passer rating performance in that win over the Vikings Monday night, though he did have a huge 40-yard run. Wilson is still at 29 TDs, 6 INTs, 66 percent with a 111.0 passer rating with three weeks to go.



5. Tom Brady, Patriots

Brady has quietly been on quite a run, with just one interception in his last eight games. Brady has 23 TDs and 8 INTs along 65.6 completion this year and is on pace to pass for over 4,500 yards. Another routinely great year.



Top 5 QBs Under 30

1. Pat Mahomes, Chiefs

The legend continues to grow. Mahomes' late-game magic led the Chiefs to a comeback win over the Ravens, and he's now got 43 TDs – already 8th-most in NFL history – to go with 11 INTs and 4,300 yards. His 91.5 passer rating Sunday was his lowest in more than two months.



2. Deshaun Watson, Texans

After moving up to No. 3 last week, Watson moves up another spot this week. Watson has been over 70 percent accuracy in five of his last six games and has 22 TDs, 9 INTs and a 100.9 passer rating in his first year as a full-time starter.



3. Carson Wentz, Eagles

Wentz leapfrogs past Jared Goff, thanks to Wentz's 3-TD, 0-INT performance in Dallas while Goff was struggling in Chicago. Wentz may not be totally healthy, but his numbers are impressive – 21 TDs, 7 INTs, 70 percent, 102.2 passer rating.



4. Andrew Luck, Colts

Luck also jumps over Goff after throwing for nearly 400 yards and two more TDs in Houston. After missing last year, Luck is having his best year, with 34 TDs, 13 INTs, 68 percent accuracy and 289 yards per game.



5. Jared Goff, Rams

No touchdowns, four interceptions, fewer than 200 yards and a passer rating under 20 in Chicago drops Goff all the way down to No. 5. He's coming off consecutive poor games (1 TD, 5 INTs, 48 percent) with the Eagles coming to town.



